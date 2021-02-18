Kurdistan Islamic Group re-elects Ali Bapir as the president’s Group

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Islamic Group on Thursday held its fourth conference in the city of Al-Sulaymaniyah and re-elected Ali Bapir as the group’s president.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent in Al-Sulaymaniyah reported that the Kurdistan Islamic Group decided to change the name of the Group’s head from "Emir (Prince)" to "president".

He added that the members re-elected the current emir of the group, Ali Bapir for the Group’s presidency.

On the other hand, the conference decided to raise the proportion of women on the Group from 15% to 20%.

Kurdistan Islamic Group is a movement in Kurdistan established in May 2001 by Ali Bapir, a former leader of the Islamic Movement of Kurdistan.

Regarding the group position in relation to other political parties, in a January 2003 interview Ali Bapir stated:

"Our policy is that we enter into fraternity and cooperation with all Islamic groups. We seek such fraternal relations with Islamic parties and organizations, Islamist figures, and groups that follow a Salafi tradition or a Sufi or a scientific tradition. In the Komala Islami, we believe that the group must be open-minded and seek fraternity with all those who call or act for Islam. If we see a mistake, we will try to correct it through dialogue and by creating a fraternal atmosphere."