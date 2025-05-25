Kurdistan-Germany Friendship Association celebrates 10th anniversary

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan-Germany Friendship Association celebrated its 10th anniversary on Sunday with a ceremony in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, marking a decade of civil and cultural engagement between the two nations.

Speaking at the event, Association President Hemn Omer reflected on the group’s work since its 2015 founding, highlighting its role in connecting Kurdish communities in Germany with institutions in the Region, noting, “We’ve supported academic exchanges, launched legal and social initiatives, and promoted mutual cultural understanding.”

The association has focused on sectors including healthcare, education, mental health, legal aid, environmental advocacy, and human development. Operating independently of formal diplomatic channels, it acts as a grassroots bridge between Erbil and Berlin.

Omer also announced plans to establish a civil office to expand local partnerships and deepen community ties.

The event brought together Kurdish-German academics, civil society leaders, diaspora members, and local officials. Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw praised the association as “a vital cultural connector” that has strengthened Kurdish identity abroad and institutional cooperation at home, pledging ongoing support for its future initiatives.