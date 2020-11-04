Kurdistan-Egypt to increase weekly flights

Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani received today, Wednesday, Muhammad Wajih Hijazi, the new Consul of Egypt in the region.

“Barzani congratulated the Egyptian consul on his new position, saying Kurdistan wants to strengthen bilateral ties with Egypt in various fields”. A presidential statement said.

For his part, Hijazi thanked the Kurdish presidency for supporting the Egyptian consulate, supporting the region’s intention to develop the relations between the two countries, especially in the economic and cultural fields.

Increasing flights to Erbil from Cairo to four flights per week, Education opportunities for Kurdish students in Egyptian universities, the role of Al-Azhar to avoid conflict and to achieve coexistence, investment opportunities of the Egyptian private sector in Iraq and Kurdistan, terrorism threats in addition to other axes were discussed in the meeting.