Kurdistan: Decline in Coronavirus infections but not yet out of danger

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-15T20:21:34+0000
Kurdistan: Decline in Coronavirus infections but not yet out of danger

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani said on Tuesday that despite the apparent decline in Coronavirus infections in the region, but not yet out of danger.

Barzani said in a tweet Kurdistan put in place strict measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, which resulted in a drop in the infections rates.

He addressed the residents "Please commit the official instructions for you safety and others’."

On Tuesday, Kurdistan registered 222 new cases, 320 recoveries and 3 deaths.

The total accounts 100,719 cases, 65,283 recoveries, and 3,303 fatalities.

