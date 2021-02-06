Kurdistan’ Barzani congratulates the Kurdistan Islamic Union on the anniversary of its establishment

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’ President, Nechirvan Barzani, stressed in a phone call with the Secretary-General of the Kurdistan Islamic Union Party, Salah al-Din Bahaa al-Din, on Saturday, the prominent role of the Union as a "crucial" part of the political process in the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the Presidency office said that Barzani congratulated in a phone call Bahaa al-Din, the leadership, the members, and the supporters of the Kurdistan Islamic Union on the twenty-seventh anniversary of its establishment.

Barzani praised "the struggle of the Islamic Union", stressing "the clear and prominent role of the Islamic Union as a crucial part of the political process and parliamentary life in the Kurdistan Region."

The statement added that Bahaa Al-Din expressed his gratitude to the President's gesture, noting that the two sides highlighted the importance of protecting the unity of the Kurdistan Region.