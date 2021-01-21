Kurdistan’ Barzani condemns the Twin Attack in Baghdad

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-21T13:02:59+0000

Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday denounced Baghdad’ twin suicide bombing which killed and injured more than 100 civilians. Barzani said in a statement, "We strongly condemn this terrorist act in Baghdad which killed and injured citizens." "We offer our condolences to the families of the victims,…and we wish speedy recovery for the injured,… Kurdistan region is fully prepared to receive the wounded in the region’ hospitals and to provide all support," he added. "This attack is an evidence of the risks of terrorism… therefore it urges all parties and political forces to unify and work together to face challenges and save the country from risks, tensions, problems and crises."

related

Nechirvan Barzani supports organizing a conference on Sufism in Iraq

Date: 2020-11-10 13:00:32

Nechirvan Barzani extends Christmas greeting to Kurdistan's Christian community

Date: 2020-12-24 12:43:02

The Turkish president hosted Kurdistan's president earlier today

Date: 2020-09-04 16:15:41

Barzani meets the Dutch Consul General in Erbil

Date: 2020-10-25 11:18:43

Attacks on diplomatic missions tops the meeting of Nechirvan Barzani and Al-Araji

Date: 2020-09-27 12:21:03

Barzani stresses the region's need for the international coalition to combat ISIS

Date: 2020-08-27 17:27:32

Kurdistan’s Barzani arrives in Kuwait

Date: 2020-10-13 07:40:19

Barzani expressed condolences to Palestine and Bahrain

Date: 2020-11-11 18:12:50