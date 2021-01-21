Kurdistan’ Barzani condemns the Twin Attack in Baghdad
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-01-21T13:02:59+0000
Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday denounced Baghdad’ twin suicide bombing which killed and injured more than 100 civilians.
Barzani said in a statement, "We strongly condemn this terrorist act in Baghdad which killed and injured citizens."
"We offer our condolences to the families of the victims,…and we wish speedy recovery for the injured,… Kurdistan region is fully prepared to receive the wounded in the region’ hospitals and to provide all support," he added.
"This attack is an evidence of the risks of terrorism… therefore it urges all parties and political forces to unify and work together to face challenges and save the country from risks, tensions, problems and crises."