Kurdish leader Barzani congratulates Yazidis on the occasion of the Feast of Ezi

Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader and head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, congratulated the Yazidis in the Kurdistan Region and the world, on the occasion of the Feast of Ezi.

Leader Barzani said, "On the occasion of the Feast of Ezi, I extend my warmest congratulations and blessings to our Yazidi brothers and sisters in Kurdistan and around the world," hoping that this holiday will bring happiness, peace, and security to the Yazidis, and end their suffering.

He pledged to, "preserve the culture of brotherhood and coexistence between sects and religions."

Yazidis, after fasting Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday in the first week of December, according to the eastern Kurmanji calendar, celebrate the Ezi Festival, i.e. the Creator’s Feast.