Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdish leader Barzani congratulates Yazidis on the occasion of the Feast of Ezi

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-16T15:59:21+0000
Kurdish leader Barzani congratulates Yazidis on the occasion of the Feast of Ezi

Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader and head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, congratulated the Yazidis in the Kurdistan Region and the world, on the occasion of the Feast of Ezi.

Leader Barzani said, "On the occasion of the Feast of Ezi, I extend my warmest congratulations and blessings to our Yazidi brothers and sisters in Kurdistan and around the world," hoping that this holiday will bring happiness, peace, and security to the Yazidis, and end their suffering.

He pledged to, "preserve the culture of brotherhood and coexistence between sects and religions."

Yazidis, after fasting Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday in the first week of December, according to the eastern Kurmanji calendar, celebrate the Ezi Festival, i.e. the Creator’s Feast.

related

US Ambassador to Iraq praises the culture of coexistence and tolerance in Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-10 10:49:01
US Ambassador to Iraq praises the culture of coexistence and tolerance in Kurdistan

KRG renews its calls for implementing the Sinjar agreement

Date: 2021-12-09 21:11:40
KRG renews its calls for implementing the Sinjar agreement

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani meets the Russian ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2021-07-06 12:17:57
Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani meets the Russian ambassador to Iraq

Masoud Barzani extends Christmas greeting to Kurdistan's Christian community

Date: 2020-12-24 20:55:53
Masoud Barzani extends Christmas greeting to Kurdistan's Christian community

America allocates 500 million dollars to rebuild the oldest temple of Yezidis in Kurdistan

Date: 2019-07-18 13:40:38
America allocates 500 million dollars to rebuild the oldest temple of Yezidis in Kurdistan

KDP’s Barzani: authorities in Iraq cannot harm the will of our people with weapons, force and violence

Date: 2021-03-11 09:42:15
KDP’s Barzani: authorities in Iraq cannot harm the will of our people with weapons, force and violence

Masoud Barzani to Mar Awa III: Kurdistan is a land of Coexistence

Date: 2021-09-14 16:03:35
Masoud Barzani to Mar Awa III: Kurdistan is a land of Coexistence

The State does not sufficiently support the Yazidi's return, an NGO says

Date: 2021-02-04 16:10:01
The State does not sufficiently support the Yazidi's return, an NGO says