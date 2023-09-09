Kurdish documentary to feature in Rotterdam's Arabic Film Festival

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish documentary "Imad's Childhood" produced by Kurdish filmmaker Mansour Jahani, directed by Zahawi Sanjawi, and managed by Abbas Ghazali is set to participate in the documentary competition section of the Arabic Film Festival in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The festival, which celebrates Arabic films and their associated activities, is scheduled to take place from the 5th to the 10th of September.

Directed by the Swedish-based Kurdish director Zahawi Sanjawi and produced in collaboration with Sweden's SVT station, Rudaw TV, and the Swedish Film Institute, "Imad's Childhood" depicts the crimes perpetrated by ISIS and their impact on the innocent children left in the wake of the war.

The 77-minute long documentary follows the life of a 5-year-old Yazidi Kurdish boy named "Imad," who spent two and a half years in ISIS captivity along with his family.

After being liberated, the young Imad struggles to regain normality in his childhood due to the indoctrination and violent tendencies instilled in him during his time with the terrorist organization. The documentary portrays the arduous journey of rehabilitation undertaken by psychologists to normalize Imad's psychological condition, a process echoed by the resilient efforts of Imad's grandmother.

The film has already earned recognition in the global cinema landscape, having participated in dozens of international film festivals worldwide. "Imad's Childhood" was honored with the "Movies That Matter Award" at the eighteenth iteration of the ZagrebDox in Croatia and clinched an award at the international "DocAviv" festival.

The festival has become an annual event in Rotterdam's port, offering a setting for free dialogues about art, human rights, redemption, and political freedom, establishing itself as an artistic hub for Middle Eastern films and associated activities.

Under the management of Rosh Abdelfatah, the festival will showcase a collection of films produced across various Middle Eastern countries. The diverse festival program includes sections for cinematic films, documentary films, and short films, alongside an educational craft workshop and a seminar titled "The Image of Women in Arabic Cinema."