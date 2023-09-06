Kurdish citizens detained in Saudi Arabia released after diplomatic efforts

Shafaq News/ The Department of Foreign Relations in the Kurdistan Region has successfully secured the release of two Kurdish citizens, Sabah Muhammad Musa and Salar Karim Aziz, who were detained in Saudi Arabia.

According to a statement, the Department's efforts, in cooperation with the Saudi Arabian government, led to reunifying these individuals with their families in Erbil.

The incident began when Saudi Arabian security authorities arrested the two Kurdish men in Al-Taif on August 12, 2023. However, the Department's statement emphasized that the two citizens' visit to Taif was solely to attend a soccer match, and they had inadvertently violated local laws.

The statement stressed that their actions did not warrant punishment or imprisonment, as they had committed no criminal offenses.