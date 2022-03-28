Report

Kurdish authorities arrest Nayef Kurdistani

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-28T05:53:03+0000
Kurdish authorities arrest Nayef Kurdistani

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Interior in the Kurdistan Region announced arresting Nayef Kurdistani, after sharing a tweet they considered as "offensive" to the Iraqi Supreme Religious Authority.

Earlier today, angry demonstrators broke into the Kurdistan Democratic Party's headquarters in Baghdad, against the backdrop of Kurdistani's tweet.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the protestors destroyed the headquarters and set fire to it.

Earlier, the KDP strongly condemned Kurdistani's tweet, and considered it very far from the Barzani legacy and morals, expressing full respect for the Iraqi Supreme Religious Authority.

The party confirmed that Kurdistani is not a member of the KDP.

