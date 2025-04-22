Kurdish Press Day highlights media law, AI challenges

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate held a ceremony marking the 127th anniversary of the Kurdish press, under the theme “Reform and Media Regulation: Mechanisms and Solutions.”

The event—attended by academics, intellectuals, and journalists—featured speeches and discussions highlighting the history of Kurdish journalism.

The program included two panel discussions: the first on media regulation, and the second on the impact of artificial intelligence and the challenges facing journalism. Academics and media professionals shared their perspectives and critiques during the sessions.

Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate Head Azad Amin opened the event, affirming that media restructuring and amendments to the region’s journalism law have long been among the syndicate’s priorities. He also called for legal reforms to better protect journalists under immunity provisions and labor law.

“Rapid technological advancements have significantly impacted media work, particularly in Kurdistan, where the effects have been more pronounced,” Amin stated, pointing out the need to take serious steps to reorganize the media sector in the region.

The ceremony concluded with the awarding of the “Golden Journalism Prize” to veteran Kurdish journalist Jamal Khzandar, in recognition of his contributions to documenting media history through his work on the Kurdish journalism encyclopedia.

Earlier today, the syndicate renewed its calls for media law reform.

Kurdistan Region annually celebrates Kurdish Press Day on April 22, commemorating the 1898 publication of the first issue of the Kurdistan newspaper and the founding of the regional journalists syndicate.