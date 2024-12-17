Kurdish President Barzani meets Czech ambassador, expresses support for his mission

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Jan Šnaidauf, the new Czech Ambassador to Iraq.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, President Barzani expressed the support of the relevant authorities in the Kurdistan Region to “ensure the success” of the ambassador's mission.

For his part, Šnaidauf conveyed his pleasure at visiting the Region, emphasizing that his “country places great importance on its relations with both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and is working to strengthen cooperation across all sectors.”

The two sides also discussed the situation in Iraq and the latest regional developments.