Kurdish President Barzani expresses deep condolences for Prof. Joyce Blau, “a friend” of the Kurds

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, expressed his condolences to the family and friends of French professor Joyce Blau.

"I extend my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Professor Joyce Blau, a friend of the Kurds, as well as a writer and expert in Kurdish language and literature, and to her colleagues at the Kurdish Institute of Paris. I share their sorrow," Barzani wrote on X.

“Mrs. Blau spent most of her life supporting the Kurdish people and serving its language, literature, and culture. She will remain in our thoughts forever," he added.