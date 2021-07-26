Kurdish Party warns of a government decision on the green spaces

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Green Party, condemned on Sunday the decision of the Ministry of Agriculture in the Kurdistan Region to refer government nurseries to the private sector.

Party leader Melko Baziani said in a press conference held today with a number of party members, that the decision of the Ministry of Agriculture is rejected and not welcomed, indicating that it has negative significant repercussions.

He added that the decision will reduce the green space in Kurdistan, explaining that there are five government nurseries in the city of Al-Sulaymaniyah, six others in Erbil and four in Dohuk. If they are transferred to the private sector, the prices of seedlings will rise from 1000 dinars to 10,000 dinars.

For her part, the Party relations official, Treyah Nasih, told Shafaq News Agency, that about 8% of Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate is green spaces, “but we fear that this will decrease if this decision is implemented.”

She added; “we will suffer from a decrease in the green space in addition to environmental risks”, calling on the Ministry of Agriculture to cancel the decision.

The Kurdistan Green Party Is an independent party; it was founded in 2018 and has more than 6,000 members working to protect the environment and nature.