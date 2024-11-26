Kurdish PM lays groundwork for landmark drug rehab center

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdish PM Masrour Barzani laid the foundation stone for a new drug awareness and rehabilitation center, a joint project between the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) and Latter-day Saint Charities (LDS).

The project is expected to be completed within 18 months, during which staff will be recruited and trained by international experts.

"Drugs are a danger to society, and we hope this center will contribute to treating those affected. The Regional Government (KRG) has formed a committee to monitor treatment efforts and established a fund for this purpose. Opening this center is part of KRG’s program," stated Barzani.

He emphasized the importance of distinguishing between traffickers, “who should be punished, and those who become victims for various reasons,” noting the recent significant increase in drug use and commended the daily successes of their forces in apprehending traffickers.

Barzani also called on the federal government to take stringent measures against those who "trade in human life," stating, "We will use all means to prevent the spread of drugs in the Kurdistan Region. Combating this issue is a national duty for everyone, and it must start within the family."

According to an investigative 2023 report by NIRIJ (Network of Iraqi Reporters for Investigative Journalism), the Kurdistan Region has become a center for drug trafficking and abuse. The report highlighted that drug use has infiltrated homes, universities, prisons, and even high schools, posing a greater threat than terrorism.

High-level security and government sources agree that the situation is alarming, with tens of tons of drugs and millions of substance packs seized in recent years.