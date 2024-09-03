Kurdish PM Barzani signs Joint Trade Agreement with UK to boost commercial ties

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) PM Masrour Barzani signed a Joint Trade Priorities Agreement with the UK, aimed at bolstering trade and investment.

According to a statement from the KRG, the agreement was formalized during a meeting between Barzani and a British delegation led by Oliver Christian, the King's Trade Commissioner for the Middle East and Pakistan at the UK Department for Business and Trade, in the presence of Andrew Beasley, the UK Consul General in Kurdistan.

The discussions focused on “strengthening commercial relations between Kurdistan and the UK and identifying key areas for development, such as agriculture, health, human capacity development, and technology.”

Barzani expressed his appreciation for “the UK's continuous support” and reiterated his commitment to enhancing bilateral relations.

In turn, Christian underscored “Kurdistan's strategic importance,” highlighting the potential “for deepening the partnership between the two sides.”