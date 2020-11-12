Kurdish Leader: Not to demand our dues from Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Leader of the Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party, Muhammad al-Hajj Mahmoud criticized on Thursday the Iraqi parliament voting on the fiscal deficit law without discussing the issue with the Kurdish blocs in the parliament.

Hajj Mahmoud said, "Iraq will not pay the salaries, and rights of the people of Kurdistan under any circumstances, ," adding that "Sunnis and Shiites among in the Iraqi parliament agreed on that."

He added, "I call on the Regional Parliament not to demand from Iraq any financial dues and for the Kurdish deputies to withdraw from the federal parliament.

The Iraqi parliament voted earlier today on the borrowing law to secure late employee salaries as the country is going through one of the most difficult financial crises, due to the decline in oil prices.