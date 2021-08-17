Report

Kurdish-Kurdish negotiations in Syria: no U.S.،, no talks

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-17T14:29:40+0000
Shafaq News/ The absence of the U.S. delegation from North and East Syria since early July has faltered the Kurdish-Kurdish negotiations, a source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "the resumption of the talks has been halted for two months awaiting the return of the U.S. Deputy Special Envoy, David Brownstein, to the region."

"Deputy Special Envoy asserted in mid-June that the hurdles against the resumption of a third round of the talks while he was in Geneva."

"The U.S. official and the Syrian Democratic Forces pledged to end the violations of the Autonomous Administration against the members and proponents of the Kurdish National Counil (ENKS) and laying the ground for the resumption of the talks."

ENKS called on the U.S. Deputy Special Envoy and the SDF leader to commit to the outcomes of the Internal Commission of the. Autonomous Administration on December 17, 2019. However, the latter issued a statement that stressed that ENKS could open its offices without legal permission.

