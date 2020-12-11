Koysinjaq commissioner absolves the protestors of attacking his house

Shafaq News/commissioner of Koysinjaq district in Erbil governorate, Youssef Hasan, announced that the demonstrators are not responsible for the attack his house was subjected to.

Hassan said in a press conference held today that after checking the security cameras, it became clear that the attack on the house had nothing to do with the demonstrators, adding that his bodyguards responded to the shooting bomber who was carrying a grenade and was trying to throw it into the house.

No causalities were registered.

Hasan continued by saying that the shooter's identity has been identified and turned out to be a person who trespasses on public property, indicating that the security forces are currently looking for him to arrest him.