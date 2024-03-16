Komala member shot dead in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a prominent leader in an Iranian Kurdish opposition party was killed in Al-Sulaymaniyah in northern eastern Iraq.

A security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Shafaq News Agency that " Shuaib Zarai, a leader in the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan, was killed this evening near the Party's camp in Zirgwez in Al-Sulaymaniyah."

The source indicated that the suspect who shot Zarai has been arrested in Penjwen District without providing any details about his identity.

The Party suspects that the crime was committed by an ex-member who was working for Iran.

The Party said in a statement that Zarei, a member of the Komala of Revolutionary Toilers of Iranian Kurdistan (Shorshger), was assassinated by "mercenaries" from Iran.

Many Iranian opposition parties and groups have been established in the Kurdistan Region for several decades.

According to its official website, Komala, established in the fall of 1969 by Kurdish student leaders and intellectuals, emerged as "an independent political organization in response to the monarchy's dictatorship in Iran. Like many other political groups of the time, Komala operated covertly due to the regime's intolerance of political activities."

Komala positioned itself as a response to these transformations, "actively participating in the Iranian revolution and later engaging in Kurdish resistance movements."