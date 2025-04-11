Kirkuk mass grave unearthed: Kurdish victims suspected

Shafaq News/ A mass grave containing the remains of dozens of Kurdish civilians has been uncovered at the former Topzawa military camp in southern Kirkuk, according to a security source.

The grave is believed to date back to the late 1980s during the Anfal campaign. A specialized committee is set to examine the site to determine the number of victims interred there.

This discovery adds to the numerous mass graves found across Iraq since the fall of Saddam Hussein's government in 2003, many of which have been linked to the regime's efforts to suppress ethnic and sectarian groups, mainly Kurds and Shiites.