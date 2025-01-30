Kirkuk honors leader Idris Barzani’s 38th death anniversary

Shafaq News/ Kirkuk University, in collaboration with the province’s Interfaith Dialogue and Community Peace Center, hosted a conference on Thursday to commemorate leader Idris Mustafa Barzani, on the 38th anniversary of his passing.

The event highlighted Barzani’s vital role in fostering peace, particularly between the KDP and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

“Kirkuk, with all its communities, gathered today to honor leader Idris Barzani, one of the early fighters for Kurdish rights,” said Hassan Majid, a member of the Kirkuk Provincial Council and head of the KDP bloc, to Shafaq News. “He was a pillar of the party from its foundation until his death.”

Academics from Kirkuk University also spoke, about Barzani’s national influence and his involvement in Iraq’s political movements. “He was not just a leader in battle but a key figure in peace negotiations,” said lecturer Muhannad Ali. “He played a historic role in shaping Kurdish unity and was instrumental in major Kurdish uprisings.”

Barzani’s ability to unite political forces was further emphasized at the Erbil tribute according to Shafaq news correspondent. Khalid Shali, a longtime friend of leader Barzani, remembered him as “an honest man, a dedicated politician, and a firm believer in the Peshmerga and humanitarian values." His humility and open-mindedness were central to his lasting legacy as a peacemaker.

A leader of the Kurdish People

Leader Idris Barzani, born into the Barzani family, was a key leader in the Kurdish struggle for self-determination. His commitment began in childhood, shaped by his father, Mustafa Barzani, a revolutionary icon. In 1961, Idris took up arms for Kurdish rights and quickly became a strategist, playing a significant role in the 1970 peace negotiations with Baghdad, earning the title "architect" of the historic agreement.

Despite setbacks, including the failed 1975 Algiers Agreement, which reignited conflict, Leader Barzani remained dedicated to Kurdish unity. He was also a fierce advocate for displaced Kurds, emphasizing internal dialogue as a strategy to counter external threats. His leadership and humility earned him respect from all sides, and his ability to unite political forces was central to his legacy.