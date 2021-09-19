Karbala continue the preparations for the Arbaeen pilgrimage

Shafaq News/ Karbala has completed the preparations for the Arbaeen pilgrimage with teams from al-Sulaymaniyah and Duhok partaking in providing services to the pilgrims, a senior official in the governorate said.

Karbala's deputy governor, Jasem al-Fatlawi, told Shafaq News Agency, "the security devised a tight plan to secure the rituals and maintain vehicles to transport the pilgrims to the nearest point in the governorate."

"More than 1.7 million pilgrims arrive in Karbala from other governorates," he added, "700 thousand from Babel and 500 thousand from Baghdad and Najaf each. More than 40 thousand vehicles are ready to transport the pilgrims."

"Twenty-three thousand caravans have entered Karbala so far," al-Fatlawi continued, "the Iranian pilgrims who arrived in Iraq are 60 thousand, in addition to five thousand from other countries."

"Teams from Erbil, al-Anbar, Saladin, al-Sulaymaniyah, and Duhok are aiding the pilgrims. A basket of flowers from all the communities of Iraq."