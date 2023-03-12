KRI is the most developed region in Iraq, Barzani says

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, on Sunday stated that the Region is more developed than other regions and cities in Iraq.

Barzani made these remarks during his attendance at the youth forum in Duhok Governorate, which was attended by nearly 2,000 young people.

The Prime minister emphasized that today's youth have a responsibility to preserve the experience we are living in the region, urging the need for the current generation to be familiar with the history and what happened to the people of Kurdistan.

He strongly criticized political parties and entities that discourage and try to alienate the youth in the region, pushing them into despair.