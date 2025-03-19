KRI first: Halabja gets first woman governor

Shafaq News/ On Wednsday, The Ministry of Interior in the Kurdistan Region (KRI) announced the appointment of a woman as the governor, marking a historic first for the Region.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that Nokhsha Nasih had been appointed as the acting governor of Halabja, with her duties officially handed over by Interior Minister Reber Ahmed, following an order from Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

During a meeting attended by the Director General of the Diwan, the Interior Minister extended his congratulations to the new governor, wishing her success in serving the city of Halabja and its residents.

He urged her to represent all of the province's citizens and work toward implementing the policies of the Kurdistan Regional Government for the benefit of the people.

The Ministry also expressed its appreciation for the role of the outgoing governor of Halabja, Azad Tawfiq, commending his efforts and contributions in representing the Kurdistan Regional Government and promoting the development of the province.