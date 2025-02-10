KRI exempts Peshmerga martyrs' families from educational tuition

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region (KRI) exempted families of Peshmerga martyrs and the injured from tuition fees for evening and parallel education programs.

The Kurdish Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Aram Mohammad Qadir, issued a decision granting this exemption to the families of Peshmerga martyrs and those wounded in battle, as part of the ministry's policy to support those who have sacrificed for the Region, according to a circular sent to universities on Monday.

Qadir stressed the importance of implementing the decision following legal procedures. “Students must provide official documentation to verify their eligibility for the exemption, and university authorities will monitor its implementation to ensure eligible individuals benefit.”

Notably, the Kurdistan Regional Government has previously made similar decisions to provide educational and living benefits to the families of martyrs, honoring the Peshmerga's sacrifices in defending the Region against ISIS.