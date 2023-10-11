KRI President and EU Ambassador discuss refugee affairs

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), Nechirvan Barzani, held discussions on Wednesday with the new European Union (EU) Ambassador to Iraq concerning refugee affairs and mechanisms to prevent illegal migration. Additionally, the new ambassador presented a summary of his future plans in three key areas within KRI and Iraq.

KRI’s Presidency stated that "President Barzani received, on Wednesday, the new EU Ambassador to Iraq, Thomas Seiler, and his accompanying delegation."

Barzani congratulated Seiler during the meeting, wishing him success in his duties and expressing his support for cooperation with the EU.

On his part, the European Union Ambassador expressed his delight in meeting with KRI’s President and discussed his future plans for working in Kurdistan and Iraq, particularly in the economic, stability, and human rights sectors.

The discussion also encompassed topics such as the refugee issue, mechanisms to combat illegal migration, and several other matters of common interest, as outlined in the statement.