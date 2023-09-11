KRG urges timely salary payments amid budget dispute

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) issued a strong statement emphasizing that its employees should have received their salaries in line with the practices in other regions of Iraq. The KRG stated that Baghdad's focus on issues other than the budget is merely a delaying tactic.

The spokesman for the Kurdistan Regional Government, Bishwa Hawrami, pointed out that despite the approval of the Iraqi general budget law, the Iraqi government has not been prepared to disburse the total financial allocations owed to Kurdistan as specified in the budget law.

Hawrami stressed that it is "now imperative for the employees of the Kurdistan Region to receive their salaries, just like their counterparts in other Iraqi regions."

The Kurdish official elucidated that Kurdistan requires 906 billion dinars to cover employee salaries, and the federal government should not obfuscate this issue with unrelated matters. He highlighted that the September salaries should have already been disbursed, and the delay is causing unnecessary hardship.

Addressing the allocation of five hundred billion dinars sent for three months, Hawrami underscored that the federal government had omitted many months of this year's financial plans, hoping Baghdad would reconsider these financial allocations and reevaluate decisions against the Kurdistan Region.

"KRG has been responsive to all questions the Iraqi government poses regarding oil and non-oil revenues. Any diversion from these critical financial matters only delays progress and resolution." He concluded.