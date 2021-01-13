KRG to discuss Kurdistan budget bill and COVID-19 updates in today's session

Shafaq News / The Council of Ministers of the Kurdistan Region will hold a meeting today, Wednesday, headed by Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, to discuss several issues.

According to a statement issued by the Media and Information Department of the regional government, the session will discuss the results of the Economic Council meeting regarding the draft budget bill in Kurdistan Region for 2021.

The council will also discuss organizing the services provided at border crossings by the private sector and the report of the Media and Information Department regarding campaigns to combat COVID-19 pandemic.