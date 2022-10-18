KRG to continue negotiations with the new federal government regarding Kurdistan's entitlements

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) urged, on Tuesday, the Kurdish parties that would participate in the next federal government to emphasize the topics that the government adopts in dialogues and negotiations with Baghdad, which are the oil file, the Peshmerga forces and Article 140 of the constitution.

In the Constitution, Article 140 was specially written to address the issue of lands that are disputed between the KRG in Erbil and the federal government in Baghdad. The areas are in Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh, and Saladin governorates.

On the outstanding issues with the Iraqi government, KRG's spokesperson, Gutiar Adel, explained that Baghdad "did not send the financial dues to public sector employees in the region this year according to the agreement, knowing that the Kurdish government has complied with all that is required."

On the energy file, the spokesperson confirmed that the problems regarding Kurdistan's share and right to export oil independently are still a thorny issue with Federal Oil Ministry.

Under the Iraqi constitution, Kurdistan is entitled to a portion of the national budget. But the arrangement collapsed in 2014 when the Kurds seized control of Iraq's main northern oilfields in Kirkuk from ISIS and began selling crude independently.

In 2018, Iraqi forces retook disputed territories, including the oil city of Kirkuk, and Baghdad resumed some budget payments, but they have been sporadic.

Concerning the new government headed by CF leader Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani, he added, "the political parties directly negotiate this issue," and the Kurdistan Regional Government called for all Kurdish political parties to adhere to the constitution and follow up on the problem of the disputed areas, the oil file, and the Peshmerga issue."