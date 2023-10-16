KRG to collect customs fees in Iraqi dinar exclusively
Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Monday announced that customs fees at border crossings will only be accepted in Iraqi dinar in lieu of the US dollar.
The announcement was made public by an official press release issued by the KRG's Department of Media and Information earlier today.
The statement noted that all ministries are required to implement this decision, and any violations will be subject to legal action.