KRG spokesperson: Baghdad owes Erbil nine billion dinars for yet-to-be delivered oil derivatives

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-11-10T13:34:02+0000

Shafaq News/ The Federal Government of Iraq owes the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) nine billion dinars in an incomplete Kerosene deal, spokesperson Gutiar Adel said in a press conference on Thursday. Adel said that this amount was allocated to buy the petroleum derivative from Baghdad last year. "However, it neither gave back the money nor supplied us with Kerosene," he said. "We pay Baghdad 150,000 dinars for a single. The southern and central governorates pay 30,000 dinars only," he said. "The truth is that federal government is selling us the fuel," he concluded.

