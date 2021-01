Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region demanded on Tuesday, alcoholic beverage companies operating in the region to renew their licenses.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the ministry said that the relevant companies must, according to Circular No. 1317 in 1-3-2020, within a period of 45 days, renew or register their licenses, warning of legal measures in the case of non-compliance.