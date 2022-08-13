KRG representative: fighting drug abuse and unemployment among youth is a priority 

Shafaq News/ Combating unemployment and drug abuse among youth is a priority for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), a KRG representative said in a meeting held in Erbil on the international day of Youth earlier today, Saturday.

"Youth are the engine of reform and positive change at every level," Nano Jawhar, KRG representative in the meeting, said, "the government has taken crucial measures to address the young people's problems. We are combating unemployment and drug abuse and managed to resolve a part of these problems."

"The symposium addressed the issues of the youth in Iraq, not only the Kurdistan region. We share the same concerns and ambitions," Sana Mohammed, a participant, said, "the government and other relevant bodies shall pay heed to such meetings."