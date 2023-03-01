KRG passes Labor Law on Wednesday

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Region's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, made an announcement on Wednesday, affirming the Parliament's ratification of the proposed Labor Law in the Kurdistan Region.

In his statement to Shafaq News Agency, Barzani expressed gratitude towards the Kurdistan Region Parliament, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, and all other concerned parties within the Kurdistan Regional Government for their efforts in developing this essential piece of legislation, which was subsequently presented to the Kurdistan Parliament for approval.

Barzani further extended his felicitations to the working population of Kurdistan on the approval of this law, "which promises to play a pivotal role in safeguarding their rights and ensuring their welfare, particularly the rights of working women."

The legislation further seeks to put an end to all forms of coerced labor, reduce the exploitation of workers, and eliminate child labor.

Barzani also underscored the law's multifaceted nature, highlighting its aim to preserve workers' rights through provisions that address their health, professional safety, and legal well-being.

Furthermore, he reiterated that the protection and preservation of the labor force's rights within the Kurdistan region, particularly within the private sector, is a crucial component of the government's ninth ministerial formation program. This initiative seeks to protect the legal rights of workers and secure a sustainable future for all of Kurdistan's workers.

In conclusion, the Prime Minister reassured the public of his unwavering commitment to upholding and advancing the rights of the labor force within the Kurdistan region and enhancing their living standards.