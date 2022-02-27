KRG offers help following the Indian hospital fire

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-27T19:52:17+0000

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan region offered help for the Indian hospital in Karbala governorate. Earlier today, a massive fire broke out in the Indian hospital in Karbala; no casualties were reported. The Ministry said in a statement that the Minister, Saman al-Barzanji, contacted the Iraqi minister of health the head of the Karbala health department, Sabah al-Moussawi, to offer help following the incident. Al-Barzanji stressed the Kurdistan Regional government's readiness to provide medical equipment and admit the injured to the Kurdistan region's hospitals.

