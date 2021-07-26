KRG forms new committee to try ISIS leaders

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Government (KRG) decided on Monday to form a court to try ISIS leaders.

Kurdistan Government spokesman, Gutiar Adel, said in a press conference after the meeting of the Higher Committee for Defining ISIS crimes, which is held in Erbil, that "it was approved to form another high committee for ISIS crimes, as well as urgent steps to form a court to try The leaders.”

Adel added that the KRG decided to "form a court to try ISIS leaders," stressing that "the international community will stand by Kurdistan in this file.”

The Committee aims to restore the rights of people that ISIS committed crimes against them.”

On COVID-19 pandemic, KRG spokesperson said, “Tomorrow, the Supreme Committee to confront the Coronavirus will hold a meeting, and discuss the report of the Ministry of Health to set new decisions.”