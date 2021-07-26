Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KRG forms new committee to try ISIS leaders

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-26T11:29:12+0000
KRG forms new committee to try ISIS leaders

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Government (KRG) decided on Monday to form a court to try ISIS leaders.

 Kurdistan Government spokesman, Gutiar Adel, said in a press conference after the meeting of the Higher Committee for Defining ISIS crimes, which is held in Erbil, that "it was approved to form another high committee for ISIS crimes, as well as urgent steps to form a court to try  The leaders.”

 Adel added that the KRG  decided to "form a court to try ISIS leaders," stressing that "the international community will stand by  Kurdistan in this file.”

 The Committee aims to restore the rights of people that ISIS committed crimes against them.” 

On COVID-19 pandemic, KRG spokesperson said, “Tomorrow, the Supreme Committee to confront the Coronavirus will hold a meeting, and discuss the report of the Ministry of Health to set new decisions.”

related

Asaish of Kurdistan Region arrests ISIS member involved in a bombing against its forces

Date: 2020-01-30 12:23:23
Asaish of Kurdistan Region arrests ISIS member involved in a bombing against its forces

Barzani about ISIS attack in Garmiyan: clear evidence of ISIS reorganization

Date: 2020-04-08 15:19:55
Barzani about ISIS attack in Garmiyan: clear evidence of ISIS reorganization

A plan to establish an "ISIS state" in Diyala thwarted

Date: 2020-08-16 14:53:25
A plan to establish an "ISIS state" in Diyala thwarted

ISIS executes Kurdish police officer one year and a half after his abduction from Diyala

Date: 2021-05-29 16:06:12
ISIS executes Kurdish police officer one year and a half after his abduction from Diyala

"Abu Al-Hareth" senior "ISIS" member arrested by Asaish in Kurdistan Region

Date: 2020-02-03 11:49:46
"Abu Al-Hareth" senior "ISIS" member arrested by Asaish in Kurdistan Region

Roadside bomb cut off ISIS element’s hands while trying to plant it near Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-04-09 14:20:00
Roadside bomb cut off ISIS element’s hands while trying to plant it near Sulaymaniyah

SDF launches a security operation against ISIS in Deir ISIS

Date: 2021-02-05 16:22:39
SDF launches a security operation against ISIS in Deir ISIS

Nechirvan Barzani brings two Yazidi children back to their families

Date: 2020-09-04 14:56:39
Nechirvan Barzani brings two Yazidi children back to their families