KRG directs to “organize” arms trade

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government announced that it would establish “private places” for arms trade and training the individuals of the security companies.

The KRG Department of Media and Information explained that the project aims to “reorganize the work in this field” and meet international standards.

“Each governorate and administration should establish a complex for weapons trade and repair and provide an area for weapons training, in addition to a center for training employees of security companies.” The Departement said.

All the complexes will be interconnected with the Kurdish Ministry of Interior system.