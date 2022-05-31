KRG devised a five-year plan on human rights, KRG Advocacy coordinator

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has devised a plan to promote and protect human rights in the region, KRG's coordinator for International Advocacy Dindar Zebari said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Zebari said that the draft of the 2021-2025 plan was laid in cooperation with ministries and government departments, in addition to active partners like the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and civil society organizations who played a consultant role.

"After completing the report, the plan was deferred to the ninth cabinet lineup on 19/5/2021. The KRG coordinator for international Advocacy was put in charge of its execution," he said.

"Some laws on human rights have been already enacted. A set of other laws have made headway but still have not been issued. The plan's objectives are to harmonize the laws in the Kurdistan region with international treaties...on the other side, via the lawmakers in the Iraqi parliament, we can present laws that endorse the right of the Kurdish nation in Iraq."

Zebari said two bills on forcibly disappearing persons and forming a national committee for missing persons were prepared.

"It is a huge step for the Kurdish people who took most of the heat from genocides and forcible disappearing," he stated.

The plan, according to Zebari, encompasses 27 parts in different areas of human rights per the recommendations of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and the United States reports on religious freedom.