KRG denies alleged message to U.S. President

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) vehemently refuted claims made in a recent American report regarding an alleged message from the Kurdistan Regional Government's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, to U.S. President Joe Biden, dismissing the report as far from the truth.

Aso Haji, Deputy Head of the Information and Media Department in the Kurdistan Regional Government, expressed his views on this matter in a statement. He stated that the article published by Al-Monitor, which purported that Prime Minister Masrour Barzani had sent a message to President Joe Biden with such content, was utterly devoid of reality. Haji emphasized that no communication had ever occurred on such a subject, underscoring that this story was entirely fabricated, preconceived, and bore the hallmarks of numerous other unfounded narratives and tales against the constitutional entity of Kurdistan and its Prime Minister.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the Kurdish media outlets that have amplified this baseless narrative with varying formats and headlines are simply perpetuating ongoing efforts, agendas, and motives aimed against the people of Kurdistan.

Al Monitor, an American news outlet, claimed that Prime Minister Masrour Barzani had sent a letter to President Biden, appealing for U.S. intervention in the escalating crisis with the central government in Baghdad. In the report published by Al Monitor, the letter, dated September 3rd, was reportedly delivered to the White House the past Sunday. In the letter, Masrour Barzani expressed grave concerns, stating, "I am writing to you now at another critical juncture in our history, one that I fear we may struggle to overcome... We are bleeding economically and politically, and for the first time during my tenure as Prime Minister, I am deeply concerned that this vile campaign against us could lead to the collapse of the federal Iraq model that the United States nurtured since 2003, claiming to stand by it ever since."