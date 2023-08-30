KRG delegation to visit Baghdad for salary, budget talks

Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is scheduled to visit Baghdad this week on Wednesday, a source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the visit aims to discuss with relevant federal government bodies issues related to the salaries of employees and workers in the public sector of the region, in addition to Kurdistan's share of the national budget.

The Kurdish delegation had previously postponed their visit to Baghdad due to the passing of the Iraqi Oil Minister's father. This was followed by the tragic death of his sister and daughter in a traffic accident in the south of the country.

Fawzi Hariri, the Chief of Staff of the Kurdistan Regional Presidency, on Tuesday said that the federal government's failure to send the financial dues to the region was "illegitimate and unfair."

Hariri, speaking to journalists, stated that President Nechirvan Barzani supports the regional government if it decides to take action to protect the rights of its people.