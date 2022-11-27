KRG delegation to head to Baghdad today

Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Kurdistan Regional Government, Jotiar Adel, announced that KRG's negotiating delegation will head to Baghdad today.

Adel said in an official video statement that the delegation will go to the Iraq capital upon Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's instructions, to discuss preserving the Region's rights, noting that there will be meetings with senior officials and the Iraqi Ministries of finance to prepare for the 2023 budget bill.

The visit will also highlight prominent files, including the oil and gas file.

Adel indicated the already-agreed-upon agreement between the Iraqi parties, pointing out that the Region's share of the budget is 17%, but Baghdad decided to decrease it to 14% according to the Ministry of Planning's census.

"We must be committed to the original numbers, and the matter remains a subject for negotiations", he added.

KRG spokesman noted, "The most important thing for us is to protect the rights of the Kurdistan Region as stipulated in the constitution, and prove our presence even before submitting the Budget bill to the House of Representatives."

In addition, Adel said that Article 140 and the Peshmerga file will also be discussed during the visit.

The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met on Sunday with the head of the Azm alliance, Muthanna al-Smarrai.

A statement by the Region's presidency said that the meeting discussed the recent political and security developments in the country, and stressed the need for cooperating and supporting the new government in order to overcome the current crises.

President Barzani arrived in Baghdad again today to continue his meetings with the political leaders of Iraq.

Last Tuesday, after meeting with the Iraqi President and Prime Minister, and a number of political leaders and high officials of the country, President Nechirvan Barzani cancelled his remaining meetings and returned to the Kurdistan Region to participate in the funeral of the victims of the gas explosion in Duhok.