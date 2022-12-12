KRG delegation meets Iraq's finance minister

Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) convened with Iraq's finance minister, Taif Sami, in Baghdad on Monday.

The meeting, according to an official readout, discussed the regional government's share of the federal budget and the activities of the joint technical committee.

This visit is the second of its kind since the inauguration of Mohammad Shia al-Sudani's cabinet. The delegation includes Kurdistan's Finance Minister Awat Janab, Electricity Minister Kamal Mohammed, the head of the cabinet diwan Omed Sabah, and KRG spokesperson Jotiar Adil, among other top officeholders.