Iraq PM appoints finance minister as deputy head of Women's Affairs Council

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani appointed Finance Minister Taif Sami as Deputy Head of the Supreme Council for Women's Affairs during the council's second meeting on Sunday.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Media Office, al-Sudani chaired the meeting, which was also attended by Head of the Parliamentary Committee for Women, Family and Children, Dunya Abdul Jabbar al-Shammari.

The meeting discussed the Child Protection Law and recommended "enhancing cooperation with the legislative body to pass this vital legislation in the House of Representatives."

It also addressed the draft law on protection from domestic violence and its impact on strengthening social stability in Iraq.

The council discussed the organization of the Arab Women's Forum in Baghdad to address key issues facing Arab women and priority areas in the political, legal, economic, and social spheres.

The statement added that the council "stressed the importance of institutionalizing women's participation in the Iraqi state structure by supporting women's affairs departments in ministries, governorates, and non-ministerial institutions. Sami was appointed Deputy Head of the Supreme Council for Women's Affairs."