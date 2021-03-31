KRG delegation arrived in the Iraqi Parliament

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-31T17:55:29+0000

Shafaq News/ A delegation from Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) arrived on Wednesday at the Iraqi parliament to keep tabs upon the voting on the 2021 budget bill. The delegation, headed by Deputy PM Qubad Talabani, convened with the Kurdish blocs to review the budget graft and ensure the quorum. Parliament Speaker, Mohamed Al-Halbousi, presided the voting session. The State of Law, National al-Nahj bloc, and other MPs withdrew from the session. All of the bill's articles were voted upon, including article 11 related to Kurdistan Region's share.

