KRG confirms its commitment to Yazidis

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-02T16:29:25+0000
KRG confirms its commitment to Yazidis

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s Prime Minister confirmed on Saturday his government's commitment to providing the best services to the Yazidis, supporting them, and defending their rights.

The Government’s media said in a statement, "Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received, today, the Emir of the Yezidis, Mir Hazem Tahsin Bek, and Baba Sheikh of the Yezidis, Sheikh Ali Sheikh Elias."

The statement quoted the PM as saying, "The Kurdistan Regional Government's is committed to providing the best services to the Yazidis, supporting them and defending their rights firmly and solidly, as always."

Barzani pointed out that "the Regional Government, in cooperation with the federal government and the international community, has made best efforts for reconstructing Sinjar and securing a dignified return of the displaced."

For his part, the Emir and Baba Sheikh of the Yazidis spoke, according to the statement, about "the importance of implementing the Sinjar Agreement and normalizing the situation in the region. They also thanked the Prime Minister for implementing several service projects in their areas.

