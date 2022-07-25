Report

KRG condemns the attack on Kormor gas field

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-25T21:04:08+0000
KRG condemns the attack on Kormor gas field

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional government condemned, on Monday, the latest rocket attack that targeted Kormor gas field.

KRG spokesman, Jotiar Adil, said in a statement, "We strongly condemn the attack on the Kormor gas field by militias and illegal armed groups today."

"We call on the Iraqi Federal Government to take the necessary measures to limit and prevent a repetition of these terrorist attacks, which seek to destroy the security and stability of the whole of Iraq and the economic development of the Kurdistan Region", he concluded.

