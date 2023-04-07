KRG condemns attack on al-Sulaymaniyah Airport

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) issued a statement on Friday regarding the attack on al-Sulaymaniyah International Airport.

"The KRG expresses its concern over the targeting of al-Sulaymaniyah International Airport," said KRG spokesperson Jotiar Adel in a statement obtained by Shafaq News Agency. He noted that "this situation is the result of the occupation of government institutions and their use in unlawful activities."

Adel added that "the actions of an authoritarian party within al-Sulaymaniyah's borders have caused Turkey to close its airspace to al-Sulaymaniyah airport and subsequently attack it, and as a result, citizens in this area are paying the price."

He continued, "Ending these unfair practices and restoring the government's authority and establishing a fair rule that serves the people of al-Sulaymaniyah is in the interest of the people and providing a dignified life for the people of al-Sulaymaniyah."

The attack on al-Sulaymaniyah International Airport has raised concerns about the safety of the region's airports and the ongoing conflict between the KRG and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the party accused of causing the situation.