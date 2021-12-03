Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KRG announces providing UNITAD with evidence about ISIS's financial resources

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-03T11:14:08+0000
KRG announces providing UNITAD with evidence about ISIS's financial resources

Shafaq News/ The coordinator of international recommendations in the Kurdistan Regional Government, Dindar Zebari, said that the Kurdistan Regional Government provided UNITAD with evidence about ISIS's financial resources.

Zebari said in a press statement that in order to help the investigation team, the regional government's institutions provided it with several documents and information related to ISIS and its financial resources.

The statement noted that an information exchange mechanism has been established between the Kurdistan Regional Government and UNITAD to archive emails related to ISIS crimes, which is in line with Iraq's compliance with UN Security Council Resolution No. 2379 to prosecute the organization for international crimes.

related

KRG to start a joint trial against ISIS elements

Date: 2020-05-13 14:13:03
KRG to start a joint trial against ISIS elements

Barzani: We support a government in Iraq that respects the recent agreements with Kurdistan Region

Date: 2020-02-06 11:27:44
Barzani: We support a government in Iraq that respects the recent agreements with Kurdistan Region

Kurdistan and France: Striking ISIS in Kirkuk and Khanaqin is urgent

Date: 2021-05-22 17:30:09
Kurdistan and France: Striking ISIS in Kirkuk and Khanaqin is urgent

Ismail: Peshmerga still need the US-coalition support to defeat ISIS

Date: 2020-09-15 12:37:53
Ismail: Peshmerga still need the US-coalition support to defeat ISIS

Businessman-turned-politician challenges KRG on Gasoline crisis, MP cynically responds

Date: 2021-06-24 12:14:33
Businessman-turned-politician challenges KRG on Gasoline crisis, MP cynically responds

Al-Sulaymaniyah objects on KRG's decision regarding the launch of the academic year

Date: 2020-09-03 13:41:44
Al-Sulaymaniyah objects on KRG's decision regarding the launch of the academic year

KRG delegation returning from Baghdad postpones the meeting of the two main parties

Date: 2020-04-22 10:36:06
KRG delegation returning from Baghdad postpones the meeting of the two main parties

KRG approves important decisions to reduce expenses due to the financial crisis

Date: 2020-05-06 14:43:20
KRG approves important decisions to reduce expenses due to the financial crisis