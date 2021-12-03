KRG announces providing UNITAD with evidence about ISIS's financial resources

Shafaq News/ The coordinator of international recommendations in the Kurdistan Regional Government, Dindar Zebari, said that the Kurdistan Regional Government provided UNITAD with evidence about ISIS's financial resources.

Zebari said in a press statement that in order to help the investigation team, the regional government's institutions provided it with several documents and information related to ISIS and its financial resources.

The statement noted that an information exchange mechanism has been established between the Kurdistan Regional Government and UNITAD to archive emails related to ISIS crimes, which is in line with Iraq's compliance with UN Security Council Resolution No. 2379 to prosecute the organization for international crimes.