KRG announces completing 55% of the Darbandikhan water project

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-21T10:36:22+0000
Shafaq News/ The Department of media and Information in the Kurdistan Regional Government announced that it has reached advanced stages in the Darbandikhan water project in al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate.

In a statement, the department said that the project is one of the huge projects adopted by the ninth cabinet to address the potable water crisis, faced by more than 12,000 families in Darbandikhan district, south of al-Sulaymaniyah.

According to the statement, 55% of the project has been achieved, which is considered remarkable amid the financial crisis that has afflicted the region for years, as the regional government has allocated $19.7 million for this project.

The project produces 1,000 square meters per hour, which is enough for a large number of families daily.

